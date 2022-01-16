Bite-sized Reviews
'The Tragedy of Macbeth', 'Euphoria S2', 'Seberg': Five things to stream now
The solo directorial outing for Coen brother Joel and the continuation of Zendaya's hit show about troubled teens are among the latest options
16 January 2022 - 00:00
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
The much anticipated first solo directorial outing for Coen brother Joel arrives in moody black and white and stars Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the murderous Macbeths. Coen’s adaptation is a high-noir, claustrophobic and excellently acted take on the Bard’s classic tale of ambition, betrayal and guilt that strips the story down to its bare essentials and uses starkly symbolic visuals to remind us that something wicked and cinematically inventive, this way comes...
