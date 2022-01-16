Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

'The Tragedy of Macbeth', 'Euphoria S2', 'Seberg': Five things to stream now

The solo directorial outing for Coen brother Joel and the continuation of Zendaya's hit show about troubled teens are among the latest options

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
16 January 2022 - 00:00

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

The much anticipated first solo directorial outing for Coen brother Joel arrives in moody black and white and stars Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the murderous Macbeths. Coen’s adaptation is a high-noir, claustrophobic and excellently acted take on the Bard’s classic tale of ambition, betrayal and guilt that strips the story down to its bare essentials and uses starkly symbolic visuals to remind us that something wicked and cinematically inventive, this way comes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  2. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  3. The Foulest Cape: A tour of SA’s most scandalous places Travel
  4. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...