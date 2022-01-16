Series
'Trainspotting' author ventures into TV with a grim and compelling cop series
Irvine Welsh says small-screen adaptation of his novel 'Crime' is about our troubled times and failing institutions like the police and politics
Depending on who you believe — the man himself or the Scottish police — novelist and general punk-art agent provocateur Irvine Welsh was born in the Edinburgh port neighbourhood of Leith in 1958 or 1951, the son of a waitress mother and a dock worker father.
Welsh, who left school at the age of 16, had a variety of menial jobs before leaving Edinburgh for the lights of London and the spit-in-your-face, shock-to-the-system that was the punk movement in 1978. He played in a few under-the-radar punk bands and managed mostly to get briefly addicted to heroin and arrested a few times for petty crimes before he changed his ways and returned to Edinburgh, where he studied for an MBA at Heriot-Watt University and worked in the city council’s housing department...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.