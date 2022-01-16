Series

'Trainspotting' author ventures into TV with a grim and compelling cop series

Irvine Welsh says small-screen adaptation of his novel 'Crime' is about our troubled times and failing institutions like the police and politics

Depending on who you believe — the man himself or the Scottish police — novelist and general punk-art agent provocateur Irvine Welsh was born in the Edinburgh port neighbourhood of Leith in 1958 or 1951, the son of a waitress mother and a dock worker father.



Welsh, who left school at the age of 16, had a variety of menial jobs before leaving Edinburgh for the lights of London and the spit-in-your-face, shock-to-the-system that was the punk movement in 1978. He played in a few under-the-radar punk bands and managed mostly to get briefly addicted to heroin and arrested a few times for petty crimes before he changed his ways and returned to Edinburgh, where he studied for an MBA at Heriot-Watt University and worked in the city council’s housing department...