Unique gallery space opens in the winelands to boost African art

The Norval Foundation satellite at Boschendal will showcase some of the most important artists in SA and Africa, as well as emerging ones

Housed in the historic manor house at Boschendal, the Norval Foundation satellite is an exhibition space to showcase some of SA and Africa’s most important artists.



“So much work and time goes into the research of the exhibitions that are held at Norval, only for the artworks to go back into storage or return to their owners once the exhibition is over,” says Elana Brundyn, education and development partner at Norval Foundation. “This partnership allows the exhibitions to have a longer life and a wider reach.”..