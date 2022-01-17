Lifestyle

For next level video calls, use Huawei’s free MeeTime app

With features such as screen sharing and beauty settings, this app will revolutionise the way you chat to family and friends

17 January 2022 - 11:36
Sponsored
Huawei MeeTime has more than 1.3-million downloads from the Huawei AppGallery so far, demonstrating its popularity.
Huawei MeeTime has more than 1.3-million downloads from the Huawei AppGallery so far, demonstrating its popularity.
Image: Supplied/Huawei Mobile Services SA

Spending time with family and friends is always a treat. However, it’s not always possible to make this happen. You may not be able to make it home, or you may be separated from loved ones by thousands of kilometres or even geographical borders.

Thanks to advances in technology, connecting with those you care about has never been easier. Audio and video calls allow you to experience all the fun moments, even if you can’t be there in person. 

Apps that offer these features are a dime a dozen, but one that’s  generating a lot of buzz is Huawei MeeTime. To date, this app has more than 1.3-million downloads from the Huawei AppGallery.

MeeTime calls remain clear and fluid even under poor network conditions, so you’ll be connected wherever you go

Why’s it so popular? MeeTime is touted as the app that’ll revolutionise your video calling experience. It offers high-definition video calling and crystal clear voice calls on select Huawei smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and smart TVs. 

Best of all, thanks to Huawei’s GPU Turbo, MeeTime calls remain clear and fluid even under poor network conditions, so you’ll be connected wherever you go.

Here are some of the other awesome features that make MeeTime stand out from other apps:

Seamless screen sharing

If you’re unsure about something, say an online purchase, and need your friend's advice, you can use MeeTime’s two-way screen-sharing function to share information with them while you chat. Activated during a video call, this feature also allows you to mark key parts of the conversation for future reference.

One-touch beauty settings

Want to ensure that you look your best for an important video call, for example a job interview? This feature allows you to switch freely between a vast array of beauty settings during video calls to enhance your appearance.

Low-light enhancement

Making video calls at night or in poor lighting conditions won’t be a problem with MeeTime. Just enable the lowlight enhancement feature by clicking the light bulb icon to illuminate your surroundings and bring new details to light, no matter the time or place of the call.

Screen doodling

Sometimes pictures say more than words ever could. How about drawing on the screen to clarify or add more to what you are saying?

To download MeeTime, visit the Huawei AppGallery

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services SA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE ...

Huawei's Petal Search offers big benefits when browsing small screens

SPONSORED | This intelligent search engine is designed with smartphones and tablets in mind
News
3 weeks ago

Huawei Music’s huge library has the best in local and international artists

SPONSORED | To take advantage of the platform’s array of benefits, start streaming today
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Five reasons Huawei’s MeeTime is the video-calling app of choice

SPONSORED | Video calls are here to stay, says Huawei
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Terry Pheto dishes on surviving lockdown, 'retiring' as an actress and ... Lifestyle
  2. Mzansi artists make a splash in the US Lifestyle
  3. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  4. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  5. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...