For next level video calls, use Huawei’s free MeeTime app

Why’s it so popular? MeeTime is touted as the app that’ll revolutionise your video calling experience. It offers high-definition video calling and crystal clear voice calls on select Huawei smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and smart TVs.

Best of all, thanks to Huawei’s GPU Turbo, MeeTime calls remain clear and fluid even under poor network conditions, so you’ll be connected wherever you go.

Here are some of the other awesome features that make MeeTime stand out from other apps:

Seamless screen sharing

If you’re unsure about something, say an online purchase, and need your friend's advice, you can use MeeTime’s two-way screen-sharing function to share information with them while you chat. Activated during a video call, this feature also allows you to mark key parts of the conversation for future reference.

One-touch beauty settings

Want to ensure that you look your best for an important video call, for example a job interview? This feature allows you to switch freely between a vast array of beauty settings during video calls to enhance your appearance.

Low-light enhancement

Making video calls at night or in poor lighting conditions won’t be a problem with MeeTime. Just enable the lowlight enhancement feature by clicking the light bulb icon to illuminate your surroundings and bring new details to light, no matter the time or place of the call.

Screen doodling

Sometimes pictures say more than words ever could. How about drawing on the screen to clarify or add more to what you are saying?

To download MeeTime, visit the Huawei AppGallery.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services SA.