Durban chef Nokx Majozi named 2022 rising star by UK food critic Jay Rayner

SA chef Nokx Majozi is one of six chefs named “the rising stars” of 2022 by UK journalist and restaurant food critic Jay Rayner.

Majozi, who hails from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, told Rayner in an interview published in The Guardian she cooked with her father before making the decision to pursue it as a career.

“My father was the one who cooked when I was a child. I started cooking with him because it meant I got to spend time alone with him and away from my four siblings.”

She said her parents were not happy with her decision as they wanted her to pursue a career in medicine.

“They wanted me to be a nurse or doctor,” she told Rayner.

Majozi is chief pie-maker at Holborn Dining Room (HDR) in London.

She is featured on the cover of the Observer Food Monthly magazine along with other upcoming chefs in the UK.