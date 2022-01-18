Durban chef Nokx Majozi named 2022 rising star by UK food critic Jay Rayner
SA chef Nokx Majozi is one of six chefs named “the rising stars” of 2022 by UK journalist and restaurant food critic Jay Rayner.
Majozi, who hails from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, told Rayner in an interview published in The Guardian she cooked with her father before making the decision to pursue it as a career.
“My father was the one who cooked when I was a child. I started cooking with him because it meant I got to spend time alone with him and away from my four siblings.”
She said her parents were not happy with her decision as they wanted her to pursue a career in medicine.
“They wanted me to be a nurse or doctor,” she told Rayner.
Majozi is chief pie-maker at Holborn Dining Room (HDR) in London.
She is featured on the cover of the Observer Food Monthly magazine along with other upcoming chefs in the UK.
She shared the cover on her Instagram, saying she was honoured by the recognition.
Executive chef at HDR Calum Franklin raved about her talent and hard work.
“It’s been incredible to watch her rise since we first met. We opened HDR together with a brilliant team, opened the Pie Room four years ago together, and I’ve been lucky to cook around the world with her since.
“She is a natural talent, a joy to work with and deserves it all. So excited to see her grow,” said Franklin.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.