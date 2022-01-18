Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series just got more epic thanks to a new Fan Edition
Hot off the launch pad, the S21 FE 5G smartphone features everything you love most about the brand's flagship Galaxy S21 series and more
Samsung’s taken everything you love about its sought-after Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and kicked things up a notch to create the epic Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) 5G.
With its sleek good looks, you’ll fall for this 5G-enabled device before you even explore all its awesome tech features. Available in a choice of trendy colours — Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite — along with a stylish haze finish, it’s been designed to offer a more comfortable grip and, as it’s a mere 7.9mm thick, to slide easily into your pocket or handbag.
Turn it on and you’ll be wowed by the high-quality graphics that only a quick processor and 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X display can provide. This large screen delivers vibrant colours and brightness even in sharp sunlight — a feature you're sure to appreciate whether you're streaming, gaming or simply reviewing the photos and videos you've shot.
Speaking of which, with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G anyone can easily create and edit scroll-stopping content thanks to a pro-grade camera that does all the heavy lifting for you.
As accidents can happen when you're creating awe-inspiring content, you'll be pleased to know that this impressive device is also IP68 rated. This means your phone will be safe from splashes and drips; tests show it can even survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh water for about 30 minutes.
Multitaskers will also appreciate that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers seamless connectivity across the entire Galaxy ecosystem, so you can pair it with the brand's other devices such as Galaxy Buds2 or Watch4, and effortlessly transition from watching videos on your tablet to taking work calls.
And, so you can enjoy this smartphones high-speed performance without interruption, it's been fitted with a powerful battery that's designed to last all day — from work to home — and everywhere in between.
It also has 25W superfast charging capabilities*, which means you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes.
Special offer
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,999.
Buy it now and, as part of an amazing launch offer, you'll get a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a one-off fee of R4,997. Offer valid until March 31 2022. T&Cs apply**.
Click here for more information about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.
This article was paid for by Samsung.
Note: Recommended retail prices may vary according to supplier. *Charger is sold separately. ** Samsung Care+ must be activated with 30 days of purchase online. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim.