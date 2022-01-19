Six years of hell: how an SA survivor escaped severe domestic abuse

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called gender-based violence SA's second pandemic. Busi* has first-hand experience of this pandemic — six years of physical, emotional and financial abuse by her intimate partner.

Busi was admitted to hospital several times for injuries during this time. She considers herself and her three children lucky to have escaped this situation alive.

'He was everything I had prayed for'

Busi was thrilled when she met Trevor*. The two divorcees hit it off immediately.

Busi wrote off any initial red flags hinting at Trevor's abusive nature as a symptom of his being in love. He didn't want her to have her own friends and always wanted to know who she was speaking to on the phone, and what it was about.

“I was in a happy place because he was everything I had prayed for. He was a God-fearing man, so that ticked a box for me,” she says.

When Busi was pregnant with the couple's first child, Trevor became even more controlling. He frequently bandied around his favourite phrase: “Whether I'm right or wrong, I'm always right.”

He worked abroad for long periods of time and Busi was expected to report her every move to him. If she got to work or home late, she had to explain herself.

“I was so scared of him,” she says. “I would do everything he said I must. I had to come up with excuses to ask the security guards at work for my access reports so that Trevor could see exactly when I arrived and left the office.”

'I'd use my hands to cover my face'

It wasn't long before the beatings started.

When their daughter was three months old, Busi found Trevor, whom she calls a serial cheater, having sex with one of his colleagues. When she confronted him as he was leaving their house, Trevor beat her for the first time. This opened a floodgate of beatings, which would continue for years.

“He loved beating my head. He wanted to hit my face, so I'd use my hands to cover it. He would kick me while I was on the ground and pull my hair,” says Busi.