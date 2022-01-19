Six years of hell: how an SA survivor escaped severe domestic abuse
'Gender-based violence can happen to anyone, and it's not because you've done something wrong,' says this survivor. She hopes her story inspires others not to give up and to seek support
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called gender-based violence SA's second pandemic. Busi* has first-hand experience of this pandemic — six years of physical, emotional and financial abuse by her intimate partner.
Busi was admitted to hospital several times for injuries during this time. She considers herself and her three children lucky to have escaped this situation alive.
'He was everything I had prayed for'
Busi was thrilled when she met Trevor*. The two divorcees hit it off immediately.
Busi wrote off any initial red flags hinting at Trevor's abusive nature as a symptom of his being in love. He didn't want her to have her own friends and always wanted to know who she was speaking to on the phone, and what it was about.
“I was in a happy place because he was everything I had prayed for. He was a God-fearing man, so that ticked a box for me,” she says.
When Busi was pregnant with the couple's first child, Trevor became even more controlling. He frequently bandied around his favourite phrase: “Whether I'm right or wrong, I'm always right.”
He worked abroad for long periods of time and Busi was expected to report her every move to him. If she got to work or home late, she had to explain herself.
“I was so scared of him,” she says. “I would do everything he said I must. I had to come up with excuses to ask the security guards at work for my access reports so that Trevor could see exactly when I arrived and left the office.”
'I'd use my hands to cover my face'
It wasn't long before the beatings started.
When their daughter was three months old, Busi found Trevor, whom she calls a serial cheater, having sex with one of his colleagues. When she confronted him as he was leaving their house, Trevor beat her for the first time. This opened a floodgate of beatings, which would continue for years.
“He loved beating my head. He wanted to hit my face, so I'd use my hands to cover it. He would kick me while I was on the ground and pull my hair,” says Busi.
I came from a failed marriage. And if this one also failed, it would seem as if I was the failure. So I tried so hard to make it workBusi, a survivor of gender-based violence
Desperate to make her marriage work, she would always apologise for whatever misdemeanour she was being accused of to keep the peace. “I came from a failed marriage. And if this one also failed, it would seem as if I was the failure. So I tried so hard to make it work,” she says.
Busi frequently ended up in hospital because of her injuries, where she lied to medical staff about their cause. Trevor forbade her from telling family or friends that she was in the hospital, or about the abuse at home.
She also wasn't sure anyone would believe her if she told them about the abuse. “Around people, Trevor's the best person ever. He laughs a lot and is very giving,” she says.
The financial abuse starts
Things got progressively worse for Busi and her children.
One day the couple's daughter, now a toddler, found pictures of naked women on a phone Trevor had given her to play with. When Busi looked through the phone she found that her husband had a pregnant girlfriend abroad who had a sexually transmissible disease (STD).
Concerned that Trevor's sexual exploits were putting her health at risk, Busi insisted that they get tested for STDs. After the couple went for blood tests together, Busi was violently beaten again. “I'm a dark-skinned person and I'd turn navy blue from the beatings,” she says.
Then Trevor started rejecting Busi's eldest child, a son from her previous marriage, whom he called “bastard child”. When Busi defended her son, the beatings increased.
Trevor also wanted her to choose between their marriage and her relationship with her mother. He began to withhold financial support for Busi and their children, making her beg for money for food once she'd used up her salary.
'The protection order was just a piece of paper'
Soon after Trevor bought a large house for the family, Busi's beloved niece committed suicide. She arranged to have the funeral at their new home.
When Trevor saw Busi making funeral arrangements with male service providers, he beat her up with a towel rail — while she was carrying their second child, still an infant, on her back. This was when her family became aware of the abuse for the first time.
After that, Trevor's beatings became even more violent, with Busi often having to use their baby son as a shield to prevent Trevor from killing her. “I was screaming. I was begging for my life. I told him everything that he wanted to hear, that I'll be a good wife. I said I was going to die,” she recalls of one incident.
LISTEN | Azania Mosaka chats to Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss SA 2019, about surviving gender-based violence. This podcast is part of the Discovery Healthier podcast series.
Busi, whose personal trauma was unsurprisingly affecting her work, eventually got help from her manager. She obtained a restraining order against Trevor and he was even arrested for his abuse — though he was released on bail immediately and the case seemed to have disappeared.
Despite this, Trevor, who was working in a different province at the time, would threaten to burn down their house with Busi and the children inside. He sent her photos of himself holding a gun, and even sent threatening messages to her relatives.
“The protection order was just a piece of paper. Honestly, it didn't help me,” says Busi.
'My motherly instincts kicked in'
Trevor knew that Busi didn't have anywhere to go with her three children and that she was financially reliant on him. Despite this, Busi's family encouraged her to leave him. “I was blessed to have a very supportive family. They said to me, 'Your life is more important. Whatever you lack, we will see what we can do to help,'" she recalls.
Soon after that, Trevor arrived unannounced at the house, late. Feeling scared, Busi called the police. “My motherly instincts kicked in. I needed to fight for my children. I told myself that I had to find the courage and gather strength because if I didn't do this, nobody would do it for me,” she says. The police escorted Trevor away.
I needed to fight for my children. I told myself, I have to find the courage and gather strength because if I didn't do this, nobody would do it for meBusi, a survivor of gender-based violence
After that, he stopped paying the bond on the house and, after several threats from the bank, Busi and her children were evicted.
A year after breaking all physical contact with Trevor, Busi is comfortable with sharing the details of her experience.
“Talking about it has been a healing process for me. When I'm able to share it means I've managed to face my demons. I feel lighter and I'm coping. It gives me so much joy to say I survived, because the chances were good that I wouldn't have been here today.”
Trevor doesn't pay maintenance and Busi and her children have had to downscale significantly. She doesn't see him any more and makes sure that all their communication is over text or email, so that she has records of his abuse.
Despite this, she and the children are happy. They are slowly recovering from their harrowing ordeal. They also have accessed psychotherapy, which is covered through Busi's Discovery Health Medical Scheme membership.
“We had to downgrade our life and adjust from staying in a four-bedroom house. But the children didn't have a problem with it. My daughter said to me, 'Mommy, Daddy isn't going to find us now,'" says Busi. “They're in a happy place because their mommy is happy.”
Seek support
Busi wants her story to encourage people in similar situations not to give up and to seek support.
“Violence can happen to anybody, it's not because you've done something wrong. I know there are people who know me who will read this story. Most people think I'm the bubbliest, happiest person ever, with everything going for me. So, this might be a lesson to other people that this really can happen to anybody,” she says.
“I think support is the one thing a person needs in this situation. If you cannot find somebody that's close to you, then talk to a stranger. You might find somebody who can give you good advice, which will help you.”
Important contacts for victims of gender-based violence
Discovery Health Medical Scheme members can call 086-099-9911 to access Discovery's 24/7 emergency services, trauma support line and other benefits.
Other helpful contacts:
- Tears Foundation: Call 010-590-5920 or dial *134*7355# and follow the prompts to connect to emergency services. Email info@tears.co.za
- Trauma counsellor Lana Snoyman: lana.snoyman@hotmail.com
- Lawyers against Abuse: 072-031-1840 or info@lva.org.za
- The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag): 24-hour helpline 080-045-6789 or 24-hour suicide crisis helpline 080-0567-567.
- The National department of social development hotline: 080-0428-428
- Childline (for child victims of child abuse): 080-005-5555
- LifeLine: 24-hour counselling emergency hotline 086-132-2322
This article was paid for by Discovery Health.
*Names changed to protect identities.