Lifestyle

Elton John says hello again with resumed goodbye tour

20 January 2022 - 13:00 By Reuters
Elton John performs as he returns to complete his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour since it was postponed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana, US January 19, 2022.
Elton John performs as he returns to complete his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour since it was postponed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana, US January 19, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Flamboyant British rocker Elton John has resumed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hitmaker, 74, played the Crescent City on Wednesday night. Marking his retirement from performing on the road, John's global tour began in September 2018. Like other musicians he was forced to postpone live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wow, we haven't played a show since the 6th of March 2020. This is a new experience for us, I've never had this amount of time off in my life ... playing music, well at least since I was 17 years of age," the singer told the crowd.

"I have a fact for you, you have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days. And I can't thank you enough for being so patient. We live in funny times but we're gonna have a great time."

Sir Elton, who in September announced he was pushing back the tour's 2021 European dates due to hip problems, has enjoyed a more than 50-year music career.

He will perform across North America until April. His tour will then take him to Europe and back to North America before playing in Australia and New Zealand next year.

He is scheduled to wrap up the tour in Europe in 2023. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Not everything that happens in Vegas will stay in Vegas as Grammys move to sin city

The Grammy Awards will be held for the first time in Las Vegas on April 3, after a previously scheduled ceremony in Los Angeles was postponed ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

'The Voice' taken off air as #MeToo scandal hits Dutch television

The original Dutch version of global blockbuster TV talent show The Voice, which spawned local versions in over 150 countries, has been taken off the ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

When it comes to choosing a wedding cake, the carrot cake is fast gaining in popularity

Having evolved from a medieval pudding, carrots form the bulk of this ‘wholesome’ cake
Lifestyle
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Terry Pheto dishes on surviving lockdown, 'retiring' as an actress and ... Lifestyle
  2. Braaimaster judge impressed by Gqeberha restaurant Muse Food
  3. WATCH | Grumpy elephant kicks baby hippo out of river Travel
  4. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  5. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding