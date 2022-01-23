WTF is Going On?

A new law afoot says you'll have to fess up if you Facetune

So many people on the internet are Facetuning and buffing their image into something nature never intended. But they may soon have to admit it

It used to be that there were some real bogeymen, by which I mean bogeywomen — the terrible editrixes of magazines, who Photoshopped images of already outrageously skinny and beautiful models into even more outrageously skinny and beautiful versions of themselves.



I count myself among that band of nasties. I used to edit a fashion magazine. Together, we perpetrated awful sins against the self-esteem and body image of countless women — and latterly it seems also men and those on the gender spectrum — who, because of the genetic lottery and our deleterious tampering with the truth, could never hope to even remotely arrive at the holy grail of so-called perfection...