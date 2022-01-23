Humour

Gender-neutral pronouns be damned: my brain still veers to 'he' and 'she'

Forgive this 50-year-old for being slow to catch on, but the speed at which gender politics is developing has totally left me behind

One of the perks of being 50 is that I’m expected to be an ignorant fuddy-duddy with 1970s sensibilities. That provides me with the perfect excuse to admit things I wouldn’t have, just five years ago.



For instance, my 17-year-old asked me what I thought of the Ariana Grande moment while we were sharing our respective experiences of the movie Don’t Look Up. Without missing a beat, I responded, "Remind me, who is what’s-it-now, Arena?" Two days before my 50th, I might have been tempted to pretend to know her and wing it...