Opinion

It doesn't matter if you're a young dog or an old, you can learn new tricks

No matter your age, you’ve got time to have a go at something different that you'll love. Stay interested and you’ll be interesting your whole life

As you get older, your outlook on life changes. In some ways you have more choices, in other ways far fewer.



One thing most of us are going to enjoy (or despise — there is choice involved) is a much longer life than our ancestors. Life expectancy has more than doubled globally over the last century, and is still going up, though at a lower rate. One consequence is that we’re going to have more time on our hands. More time to think about where we’ve come from and, more importantly, where we’re going to. It's really important to get that balance right...