HOT LUNCH

'Toxic masculinity is the problem': Siv Ngesi on how pole dancing can liberate men

Siv Ngesi is sporting a beard. This means he is not doing drag for the moment. He is contractually bound not to shave until he finishes shooting The Woman King with Viola Davis.



To be fair, there are people who do not find a beard an impediment to their drag, but Siv and his drag alter ego, Sivanna, are not one of those. The bearded one and I meet at Between Us in Bree Street in Cape Town. The subtle, earthy elegance of the restaurant, run by culinary twins Jamie and Jesse Friedberg, is the kind of place that feeds the soul through its minimalist beauty and the lovingly prepared plates of fresh seasonal ingredients. ..