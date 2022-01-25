No! Takealot is not selling Smeg kettles for R60

The e-commerce company said the claim was a scam. It also rubbished a similar claim that it is selling vacuum cleaners for R60.

Takealot said it was aware of the scam making the rounds on social media, and recommended customers do not engage with it in any form.

“Please note this is not official communication and we strongly recommend you do not engage with this in any form. If you come across any suspicious communication, please feel free to reach out to us to validate its authenticity,” it said.

Takealot said it previously warned its customers about such scams and there is nothing it can do beyond that.

“We're aware of this page and have done ‘warning posts’ on our social media before. However, there’s unfortunately not much we can do other than to warn our customers to stay vigilant. It is clear from the link and URLs in the screenshot this is not Takealot’s official communication.”

The company said it will not issue refunds to those who have been scammed, and advised people to report the matter to the police.

“We advise you reach out to your bank to stop your card, create a new one and report the matter to the police,” it said.

On social media, many reacted to the scam and warned others to not fall victim to it.

Here's a snapshot of what they said: