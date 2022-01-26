'I want to keep myself, my team safe': Elton John has Covid-19, postpones US tour dates

British singer and songwriter Elton John said he has Covid-19 and has been forced to postpone some US concerts though his symptoms were mild and he expected to be able to resume his farewell tour at the weekend.

The singer of hits such as Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer restarted his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last week, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

John said he would reschedule the postponed shows in Dallas this week but was expecting to recover in time for concerts in Arkansas this weekend.

“I'm so sorry to anyone whose been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” he said in an Instagram story.

“Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild.”