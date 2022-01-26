Lifestyle

SA among six African countries to get Disney+ this winter

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
26 January 2022 - 12:18
Disney+ is hitting local shores later this year. File photo.
Image: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

Local Disney fans are in for a treat after The Walt Disney Company announced the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in 42 countries, SA included, this winter.

On Tuesday the company confirmed it will launch the streaming service in 42 countries, six in Africa, and 11 new territories in mid-2022.

The other African countries getting access to the popular service are Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.  

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.

