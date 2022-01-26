Lifestyle

The Cape Town Met is back after two years, but you can only go if you are vaccinated

26 January 2022 - 10:30
Met favourite Jet Dark with groom Thobeka Mwelase during a training run in Muizenberg on January 21 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

The City of Cape Town has announced the return of the Met for the first time since the advent of Covid-19 in 2020. 

The prestigious event, which will boast glamour and high-end fashion, will be held this Saturday at the Kenilworth Racecourse.

The event will host about 2,000 people and all guests will have to be fully vaccinated. 

The Cape Town Met is one of the biggest events on the social calendar and it is exciting to see it return to its glory.

:This premier horse racing event has been a staple on Cape Town’s event calendar for many years and is always a big hit with residents and visitors who take part in the festivities,” said Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith. 

He said the return of the Met will give the city’s economy a much-needed boost after events and gatherings were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Events of this scale are an economic driver for many sectors in Cape Town’s economy. The return of spectators to the Met is a great indication for the broader events ecosystem, which has been severely impacted by Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions,” said Smith.

