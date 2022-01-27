'Hypocrite' Ramaphosa slammed for accepting Israel credentials after leaving Miss SA out in the cold
Social media was filled with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa accepting a letter of credence from the ambassador of Israel, with some calling for the government to apologise to Miss SA Lalela Mswane.
The presidency this week held a credentials ceremony where Ramaphosa received letters of credence from heads of mission-designate, including Israel ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky, in Pretoria.
Other letters came from Malawi, Argentina, Romania, Guinea, Trinidad, Ecuador, Congo, Mexico, Hellenic Republic, Algeria, New Zealand and Cuba.
His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa receives Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the State of Israel, His Excellency Mr Eliav Belotsercovsky, on the occasion of the Credentials Ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/004OS2kbGX— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2022
The receiving of the letter comes months after the government withdrew its support of Mswane’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel last month.
Politicians, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, and civil society called on her to take a stance against Israel in that country’s conflict with Palestine.
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said the government’s reason for withdrawing its support was the decision to participate lacked “appreciation of the potential negative impact of such a decision on the reputation and future of a young black woman”.
“If anything, by withdrawing, Miss SA’s reputation and overall standing will be far more advanced in SA and internationally in comparison to a one-off event that can prove disastrous to her future and public standing as a young black woman,” Mthethwa said at the time.
Mswane participated in the event and finished second runner-up. While most hailed her for flying the country’s flag high at the pageant, Mthethwa refused to congratulate her or heed calls to apologise for not supporting her.
His spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said the department had issued a statement earlier explaining its stance on the pageant “and we stand by that position”.
On social media, many, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, criticised Ramaphosa and the ANC for being “hypocrites and liars” by accepting the letter of credence this week.
Attempts to contact the presidency for comment on the backlash were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
The department of International Relations and Cooperation explained South Africa's diplomatic relations with Israel.
"South Africa has maintained diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, whilst at the same time unwavering in our principled support for the struggle of the Palestinian people for self determination.
"South Africa remains in favour of a two-state solution with the peoples of Palestine & Israel existing peacefully side-by-side inline with June 4, 1967 borders."
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Will the ANC also distance itself from Ramaphosa after receiving a pat on the back from Israel ?— Ziie. ✍🏿 (@ZiieRadebe) January 26, 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC bullied Lalela for a mere beauty pageant in Israel.— Bafana Modise (@ModiseBafana) January 26, 2022
Today CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is forced to apologize for prayer.
But bona they're friends with Israel, bunch of hypocrites If you ask me. pic.twitter.com/hTf1kBu8yq
No apology should be given to Lalela for criticism she got regarding recognizing Israel as a result of Ramaphosa's lack of principle or diplomatic policy backbone. They're both equally wrong and should be condemned for support/acknowledgement of apartheid-Israel.— Yola🇿🇦 (@YolaMafuna) January 25, 2022
I actually can’t believe lento kaPresident Ramaphosa. I would understand if he was captured on a peace mission to negotiate a two state solution (cop out stance btw). But to accept a letter of credence from the state of Israel is actually unacceptable.— Noxolo Madonsela (@Noxxcee) January 26, 2022
The @MYANC openly rebuked @Lalela_lali for participating in the Miss Universe pageant hosted in Israel last year. Today Ramaphosa welcomes the ambassador from the country they labelled an “apartheid State.” Where’s cancel culture? why aren’t they cancelling ANC and Ramaphosa? https://t.co/MmnOqMRfi3 pic.twitter.com/SRmi57rvFE— Neo Mkwane (@realNeoM) January 25, 2022
You might as well have supported Lalela going to Miss Universe then if you were going to to turn around months later and do this https://t.co/KsOLr1vzvG— naledi (@naledimashishi) January 25, 2022
