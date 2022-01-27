'Recovering' Charlene to miss another key event after spending birthday away from family

Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss Thursday's annual Sainte Devote national festival in Monaco as she is still recovering from health issues, says the Monaco Royal Palace.

The palace added on Thursday that the SA-born princess would still need a few weeks of recovery, and that she was also undergoing dental treatment.

The former Olympic swimmer who married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011 has been convalescing at a secret location since her return to Monaco in November last year after a 10-month stay in SA.

Her health issues have seen her miss several public events over the past year, including the National Day celebrations in Monaco.