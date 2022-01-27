'Recovering' Charlene to miss another key event after spending birthday away from family
Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss Thursday's annual Sainte Devote national festival in Monaco as she is still recovering from health issues, says the Monaco Royal Palace.
The palace added on Thursday that the SA-born princess would still need a few weeks of recovery, and that she was also undergoing dental treatment.
The former Olympic swimmer who married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011 has been convalescing at a secret location since her return to Monaco in November last year after a 10-month stay in SA.
Her health issues have seen her miss several public events over the past year, including the National Day celebrations in Monaco.
The princess was also unable to celebrate her twins' seventh birthday and her own, which was on Tuesday, with her family. Instead, she celebrated the day with a reshared post from the Princess Charlene Foundation wishing her a happy 44th birthday.
The tribute featured a video showing highlights from Charlene's life, including pictures of her wedding day and her days as a swimmer. Beneath the video was a touching message to the royal.
“Happy birthday, Princess Charlene! We honour you for how much you always give of yourself to change people's lives around the world, your passion and dedication to saving and changing lives is truly an inspiration.
“We trust this video of your journey thus far reminds you just how loved and appreciated you are.”
