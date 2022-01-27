SPOTLIGHT | 'Licorice Pizza' releases; news on disaster epic 'Moonfall'; win prizes
Coming-of-age movie hits cinemas, along with 'A Journal for Jordan', while Roland Emmerich goes big (again) as Earth braces for catastrophe (again)
This week’s Spotlight episode takes a closer look at the cinema release of Licorice Pizza, under the direction of Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, Punch Drunk Love). As has been the case with his body of work, this coming-of-age film about young love is another masterpiece by the revered director.
Set in 1973, the comedy-drama’s cast includes Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman in his acting debut) and follows the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley. Reviews are unanimous in their praise and Licorice Pizza is appearing on various international awards lists. It will be available at selected cinemas from January 28.
Spotlight also features the Denzel Washington-directed film A Journal for Jordan, with Michael B Jordan in the lead role. A film that will pull at cinemagoers’ heartstrings, it tells the true story of 1st Sgt Charles Monroe King’s journal for his infant son, full of love and advice, when anticipating the real possibility of him not surviving a tour of duty to Baghdad. Look out for interviews with Jordan, as well as Chante Adams, in the lead roles.
We also have a closer look at the reality series, The Real Housewives of Durban, as season 2 on Showmax heats up television screens. Londie London is one of the new faces this season, which features other new wives, more opulence, more extravagance and more drama.
Make sure you don’t miss the inside scoop and breaking news on 2012 director Roland Emmerich’s epic disaster offering, Moonfall, coming to cinemas and IMAX in early February.
