WTF is Going On?

Boris and the high wire, or how to have your cake and eat it

The master of 10 Downing Street sure knows how to have a party, even when he shouldn't

The mop haired, Latin-quoting finagler presently orchestrating the flailing death throes of ye olde British Empire from No 10 Downing Street has rubbed along nicely, thank you very much, on a political agenda pretty much based on panem et circenses. For us non Etonians who may not have a working knowledge of Latin, this is a system of governance based on fobbing off the populace with bread and circuses. Or, in translation: Brexit and high jinks.



His government has embodied the finer points of a travelling circus prone to high-wire drama. Remember when Bojo got stuck midway on the zip-wire during an act he'd agreed to take part in for the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games held in London? How we all laughed...