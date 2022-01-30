Chinese New Year marks the dawn of a time of fierce adventure and vigour

A new year is always about the unknowns; inevitably there will be good, bad and even some ugly

Shampoo is not your friend, my mom would say — at least not on Chinese New Year’s Day.



As superstitions go — and Chinese New Year has its fair share — washing your hair on that most auspicious of auspicious days is letting your good fortune spiral down the drain. It’s an odd association bound together by homophones and metaphors. In Cantonese the word for hair is tau faat — it sounds like the word for inviting good fortune, faat choi...