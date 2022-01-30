Movie Review

Guillermo del Toro's take on a 1940s classic carnival noir disappoints

The Oscar-winning director, famous for 'The Shape of Water', puts style over substance in his 'Nightmare Alley' remake starring Bradley Cooper

Nightmare Alley, William Lindsay Gresham’s very hard-boiled, cynical and cult-worshipped 1946 novel of corruption, betrayal and hubris in the grimy underworld of American carnivals, provided the source for an equally bleak, uncomfortable 1947 film adaptation starring matinee idol Tyrone Power.



Its heavy-noir, steely-eyed dissection of the worst of human nature and its setting in the macabre world of the carnies provides ideal material for Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, whose previous films, including the multiple Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, have tended to focus on marginal characters and their interaction with otherworldly forces in distinctive, darkly surreal tones...