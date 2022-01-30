IN PICS | Celebs, super-rich turn out for horses — and the high life — at Cape Town Met

On the last Saturday in January the place to be is the Kenilworth racetrack in Cape Town for the running of the country’s richest race

Last year the 2,000m race took place behind closed doors, but this year the organisers of the Cape Town Met have decided to let punters back in — although they needed to have had the jab...