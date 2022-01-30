Reviews

New metal up ahead: Carmakers give the lowdown on this year’s models

Previewing anticipated releases for 2022

What will define the 2022 South African motoring yearbook? In 2021 we saw more progress in the electric mobility story, an expansion of local manufacturing operations and various additions to the hotly contested pick-up market. Gearing-up for the year ahead, we like to grill manufacturers on their forthcoming product plans. Some are obliging, while others prefer to keep mum.



Starting alphabetically, Alfa Romeo was excited to state that its new Tonale (toh-nahl, not toenail) is a definite prospect for the new year. It will give the marque much needed representation in the compact sport-utility vehicle market...