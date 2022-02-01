SATC fans in for a treat with ‘behind-the-scenes’ doccie for ‘And Just Like That’

With one episode left of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That..., creators have unveiled a final treat for fans, announcing the release of a “behind-the-scenes” documentary later this week.

The doccie will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, the same day as the final episode of the new show.

In a 1:42 second trailer released on HBO Max’s YouTube page on Monday, the cast and crew of the popular show can be seen giving fans a glimpse of the making of the reboot, which featured most of the original cast except Kim Cattrall, who did not return for the sequel after falling out with fellow cast memberSarah Jessica Parker.

The trailer was also shared on the show’ssocial media platforms with the caption: “This season may be ending, but we’re not done yet. And Just Like That... The Documentary premieres on February 3, only on HBO Max”.