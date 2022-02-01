Singer Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Pop singer Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky through photos released on Monday of the couple smiling, holding hands and revealing a visible baby bump.

Photographer Miles Diggs posted on his Instagram account an image with the caption “SHE IS!”

The pictures show Rihanna, 33, dressed in a jeans and hot-pink winter coat that is part way open and reveals her bare stomach. People magazine said the photos were taken over the weekend in Harlem.