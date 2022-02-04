Lifestyle

Dolly Parton, Eminem among 17 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

04 February 2022 - 09:54 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Rapper Eminem is a nominee for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Singers Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, rapper Eminem and new romantic band Duran Duran were among the first-time nominees announced this week for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Singer Carly Simon, musician Beck and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest also made the list for the first time.

There are 17 contenders for 2022 induction, including singers Kate Bush and Dionne Warwick. The bands Eurythmics, Devo, Judas Priest and Rage Against The Machine and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti are also on the ballot.

Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each whom has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

“Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists who followed.”

Taking into consideration the length of their career, musical influence and body of work, among other factors, inductees are chosen via ballots sent to more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

The public can also participate online or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, Ohio. The top five musical acts voted for by the public are submitted as a fan ballot among the other ballots.

The organisation will announce those who have been selected in May and they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the US autumn.

Last year, singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go’s were among those chosen for induction. 

Reuters

