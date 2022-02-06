Lifestyle

Hot Lunch

How Thabsie ditched the Covid pyjamas, made it big on social media

R&B vocalist and influencer Thabsie turned to social media when Covid hit and gained 500,000 followers in the first lockdown, she tells Aspasia Karras.

06 February 2022 - 00:02

Thabsie has had what you would call a stellar two years.  

A rising star on the music scene before the pandemic, she emerged as a bona fide big-time influencer after the hiatus. Where many felt stalled in their lives and careers and took to their pyjamas, Thabsie took to her social media and killed it.  ..

