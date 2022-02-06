Hot Lunch
How Thabsie ditched the Covid pyjamas, made it big on social media
R&B vocalist and influencer Thabsie turned to social media when Covid hit and gained 500,000 followers in the first lockdown, she tells Aspasia Karras.
06 February 2022 - 00:02
Thabsie has had what you would call a stellar two years.
A rising star on the music scene before the pandemic, she emerged as a bona fide big-time influencer after the hiatus. Where many felt stalled in their lives and careers and took to their pyjamas, Thabsie took to her social media and killed it. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.