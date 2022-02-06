Jozi's winner of the 48-Hour Film Project says SA industry is world-class

Cameron Hadlow had two days to write, shoot and edit his film in world's most prestigious timed film project

In December last year, Cameron Hadlow was named best director and best writer, and won the Johannesburg 48 Hour Film Project with his film Metamorph, having already won the 2019 Cape Town iteration with Sanguine. Hadlow is currently working at Yellowbone Entertainment, which produced his latest award-winning film.



The 48 Hour Film Project is a sleepless weekend during which film teams write, shoot and edit a movie in a mere 48 hours. It is the most prestigious timed film festival in the world and takes place in over 140 cities. Contestants are assigned a genre on Friday night. Come Sunday, exactly two days later, the completed short is turned in. Hadlow’s film will now compete in Washington DC...