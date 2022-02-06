'Moonfall' director says sci-fi film offers perfect escape for movie lovers
Roland Emmerich plays on a very big stage, and his latest, moon-based movie is no exception
06 February 2022 - 00:00
German-born director Roland Emmerich doesn’t only make big budget blockbusters in which he revels in bringing Earth as close to total destruction as possible, but it’s for these films that the 66-year-old is perhaps best known.
Whether it’s the aliens of Independence Day, the climate change-induced Ice Age of The Day After Tomorrow or the fulfilment of ancient catastrophic Mayan prophecies in 2012 — Emmerich has made his name as the king of modern disaster cinema whose films have earned over $3bn (R45.8bn) in global box office to date...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.