'Moonfall' director says sci-fi film offers perfect escape for movie lovers

Roland Emmerich plays on a very big stage, and his latest, moon-based movie is no exception

German-born director Roland Emmerich doesn’t only make big budget blockbusters in which he revels in bringing Earth as close to total destruction as possible, but it’s for these films that the 66-year-old is perhaps best known.



Whether it’s the aliens of Independence Day, the climate change-induced Ice Age of The Day After Tomorrow or the fulfilment of ancient catastrophic Mayan prophecies in 2012 — Emmerich has made his name as the king of modern disaster cinema whose films have earned over $3bn (R45.8bn) in global box office to date...