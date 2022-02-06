Lifestyle

SA filmmaker gets Oscar nod for her made-in-Soweto movie

Phumi Morare’s 'Lakutshon’ Ilanga' has been shortlisted in the live action short film category at this year’s Academy Awards

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
06 February 2022 - 00:04

Oscar season is upon us, ready to usher in the intricacies of the 94th Academy Awards as they play out in the court of public opinion: this year’s nominations, the winners — and whether enough was done in the name of diversity.

So far at least, South Africans have cause to be hopeful.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PIC | Rihanna shares more snaps of her growing baby bump Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | 'Moonfall' hits cinemas; share the love around Valentine's Day Lifestyle
  4. Get your home in great condition with these eight summer maintenance tips Home & Gardening
  5. Missing anchovette toast? Try making your own fish paste Food

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...