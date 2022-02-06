SA filmmaker gets Oscar nod for her made-in-Soweto movie
Phumi Morare’s 'Lakutshon’ Ilanga' has been shortlisted in the live action short film category at this year’s Academy Awards
06 February 2022 - 00:04
Oscar season is upon us, ready to usher in the intricacies of the 94th Academy Awards as they play out in the court of public opinion: this year’s nominations, the winners — and whether enough was done in the name of diversity.
So far at least, South Africans have cause to be hopeful. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.