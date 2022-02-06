Bite-sized reviews

‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Murderville’: Five things to stream now

A gothic horror, some comedic relief, and hours of a French festival are at your fingertips this week

THE LIGHTHOUSE



Robert Eggers' dark, brooding, creepy but distinctive black humoured psychological horror from 2019 is now available to local audiences. Featuring stellar performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, it’s the Victorian gothic tale of two lighthouse keepers who struggle to keep their sanity on a remote and foreboding island off the New England coast in the 1890s...