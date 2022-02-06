Humour

Tito's cooking on Twitter is just a recipe for national disaster

Step away from the pots, Mr Mboweni. We cannot have a senior leader assaulting meat with impunity on a global platform

A grown man committed sacrilege on Twitter last week. I’ve never seen anything like it. He took perfectly good lamb and dunked it in enough water to give a two-year-old baby a bath. His caption was: “Wait before commenting. Boil the lamb, then introduce the spices, onions and GARLIC!”



At the mention of “GARLIC” in caps, all of creation groaned, because this man has been guilty of gross violations against dead animals in recent times. You do not need to have a Twitter account to know I’m referring to our erstwhile finance minister, Tito Mboweni, the self-titled “Duke of the Duchy of Makgoebaskloof”. ..