Why ‘Raised by Wolves’ cast thinks SA was ‘perfect location’ for season two

The series follows the trials and tribulations of an android couple who land on the planet Kepler 22-b and are tasked with raising human embryos

For the past two years, Cape Town Studios have been pretty much taken over by Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free for the shooting of the HBO dystopian sci-fi series Raised by Wolves.



Created and written by Aaron Guzikowski, the show — the biggest ever to be shot in Africa — saw its first two episodes directed by Scott, who helped develop its distinctive look and feel...