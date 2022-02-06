Opinion

You can tell if someone is good or evil by whether they have a conscience

Avoid at all cost — and no matter how well otherwise presented — people without a conscience (particularly if you like them at first)

In the scene from the movie Scent of a Woman where Lt-Col Frank Slade (played by Al Pacino) is about to shoot himself, Charlie, his weekend caregiver (played by Chris O’Donnell), intervenes, at immediate risk to his life, to stop him. Slade, still pointing a loaded .45 calibre pistol at Charlie, responds: “All my life I stood up to everyone and everything because it made me feel important. You do it because you mean it. You’ve got integrity, Charlie.” Integrity is rare.



How often are we driven to say or do things because of fear; or in search of favour; or driven by guilt or promise; or just because it's easier; or worse still, popular; or even worse still, to gain a cheap victory at the expense of another? Often, I would suggest. Such is our world of peer pressure and hierarchy...