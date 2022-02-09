‘Queen of the BRITs’ Adele bags three nods at British music awards

Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday in the first genderless edition of Britain’s annual pop music honours.

Nicknamed “Queen of the BRITs” by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up the first award of the night — song of the year — for her chart-topping single Easy on Me.

The track was the first to be released from her comeback album 30, a record Adele said she made to explain her divorce to her young son. It won album of the year.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, to his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” a tearful Adele said, referring to ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me because not many people would do stuff like that.”