'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western The Power of the Dog led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, outpacing the 10 nods for sci-fi epic Dune in the hunt for the industry's highest honours.

They will compete at the 94th Oscars for the prestigious best picture trophy against eight other movies. Among them are Belfast, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical story of a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland, and Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story. Those films earned seven nominations each.

The winners will be revealed on March 27 at a televised Hollywood ceremony.

The strong showing for The Power of the Dog — with four acting nominations — provided Netflix another chance to win best picture, an accolade that has never been awarded to a streaming service.

Netflix earned 27 nominations overall. Apple TV+ scored a best picture nod for CODA, the story of a hearing woman in a deaf family. Being the Ricardos, on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video, received three acting nominations.