SPOTLIGHT | 'Death on the Nile'; 'Marry Me'; and an 'Uncharted' treasure hunt with great prizes

In this week’s episode of Spotlight we look at Valentine’s entertainment options, interviews with J-Lo and more, and Ster-Kinekor’s unveiling of a treasure hunt on social media with PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles up for grabs.

Agatha Christie's classic, Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, Russell Brand and Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, is releasing at cinemas this week, turning a honeymoon into a murder mystery, perfect for everyone looking for an adventurous and exciting spin on romance.

The romantic comedy that will make you say “I do” to a cinema visit this week is Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Latin musician Maluma and Sara Silverman. Spotlight talks to some of the cast and finds out how much fun the making of this production was. From cheating fiancés to finding love in the most unlikely places, the film delivers great entertainment and love-filled escapism.

We take a look at next week’s cinema release, Singleholic, featuring a cast of beautiful people, including Erica Ash, Vanessa Estelle and Tyson Beckford. Don’t miss next week’s episode for more.

Spotlight also includes a montage of the hot-off-the-press 94th Academy Award nominations. The award season’s most coveted ceremony will take place on March 27, and we are giving you the inside track to make your predictions.

Be sure to watch this week’s episode to be first in line to uncover the clues for a treasure hunt to win PS5 consoles, games, controllers and more as Ster-Kinekor launch their exciting competition with Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The film will be in theatres and IMAX from February 18.