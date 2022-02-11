Snoop Dogg, employee accused of sexual assault in fresh lawsuit

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform near Los Angeles at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists.

The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg.

In the lawsuit filed in the Central District of California against Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, the woman said Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her.