Amazing murals make a forest fantasy for new Franschhoek restaurant

Inspired by her childhood imaginings, Mon Amour owner Saira Essa worked with wallpaper designer Cara Saven to create these extraordinary murals

There are so many different forms of love, but surely one of the most rewarding is a passion for one’s creative work. It’s exactly this that brought together entrepreneur Saira Essa and wall designer Cara Saven.



Essa is about to open a fantastical restaurant space in Franschhoek. Inspired by her childhood imaginings, Mon Amour is a treasure trove resplendent with Saven’s extraordinary wall murals...