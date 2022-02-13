Amazing murals make a forest fantasy for new Franschhoek restaurant
Inspired by her childhood imaginings, Mon Amour owner Saira Essa worked with wallpaper designer Cara Saven to create these extraordinary murals
13 February 2022 - 00:00
There are so many different forms of love, but surely one of the most rewarding is a passion for one’s creative work. It’s exactly this that brought together entrepreneur Saira Essa and wall designer Cara Saven.
Essa is about to open a fantastical restaurant space in Franschhoek. Inspired by her childhood imaginings, Mon Amour is a treasure trove resplendent with Saven’s extraordinary wall murals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.