Become the next Photo Meister and win smartphones and cash

FASHION | From the glitzy runways of high fashion to the casual chic of SA’s sidewalks and the glamour of our trendsetters, the perfect fashion shot needs to be visually arresting and creative — and we’re looking for the shot with the X-factor. Entries can be shot on any device.

A Huawei nova 8 phone worth R10,999 and R15,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise. Judges: Sharon Armstrong, fashion director of Sunday Times Lifestyle, S Mag and The Edit; and Nwabisa Makunga, editor of the Sowetan.

DESIGN | Be it captivating architecture or a dramatically backlit leaf, we’re looking for a single shot that captures the beautiful patterns and textures of everyday life. The key is to make the most of the core elements of a photograph: light, form and texture. Entries can be shot on any device.

A Huawei nova Y60 phone worth R3,099 and R23,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise. Judge: Jamal Nxedlama, co-founder and creative director of Bubblegum Club, a cultural intelligence agency that helps brands and organisations understand and engage SA culture.

PORTRAIT | Capturing the character of a person in a single shot is what a good portrait photograph is all about. We’re looking for a single image that gives the viewer a deeper insight into your subject. Be it a studio shot, a candid photo or a self-portrait, we want to see pictures that evoke, arrest and inspire. Entries can be shot on any device and photographs should not contain any persons under the age of 18.

A Huawei nova Y60 phone worth R10,999 and R23,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise. Judge: Jodi Bieber, the acclaimed SA photographer and international award-winner whose work has been exhibited locally and internationally. Her photograph of Bibi Aisha from Afghanistan, which first appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2009, went on to win the World Press Photo Premier Award in 2010.



AFTER DARK | It all starts when the sun goes down. We’re looking for shots that capture the element of surprise, a hint of drama and a moment of fun. This is an opportunity to get creative and show us how the world and its people transform after dark. Entries can be shot on any device.

A Huawei nova 8 phone worth R10,999 and R15,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise. Judge: Johannesburg-born photojournalist Alon Skuy, chief photographer at the Sunday Times and the recipient of numerous local and international awards

PHONE PHOTOGRAPHY: STREET LIFE | The mobile phone is the perfect tool for street photography — light, easy to use and always with you. Great street photography is all about framing, imagination and an appreciation for the human condition. We’re looking for a single shot that captures anything from an authentic nightlife moment to chance encounters of all kinds. Only mobile-phone shots can be entered in this category.



