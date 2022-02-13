PHOTO MEISTER AWARDS
Become the next Photo Meister and win smartphones and cash
Enter the best photographs you took in the past year for the Jägermeister Photo Meister Awards presented in partnership with the Sunday Times and Sowetan
Are you an amateur or professional photographer who would like to share your best images with the world and stand a chance of winning a share of prizes worth nearly R150,000, including Huawei smartphones?
The inaugural Photo Meister Awards, presented by Jägermeister in partnership with the Sunday Times and Sowetan, is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
Choose your best images from the past year, match them to one of the five awards categories and submit them (see “How to enter” below). Entries will go to a panel of judges, each of whom will select five finalists in one category. The winner in the category will then be decided by public vote.
A curated photographic exhibition will be held at FotoZA Gallery in Johannesburg, where all finalists' photographs will be displayed. The Photo Meisters will be announced at this event.
“We are Meisters, we master our own destiny,” said Donné Wolk, marketing manager at Jägermeister SA. “We believe people should live their lives boldly and be masters of what they do, and master their craft — whatever that craft is.
“Jägermeister wants to give aspiring photographers the platform and mentorship to own their skill and master their craft. We challenge you to follow your passion, stay true to who you are, rise above convention, and enter now!”
Categories & prizes
FASHION | From the glitzy runways of high fashion to the casual chic of SA’s sidewalks and the glamour of our trendsetters, the perfect fashion shot needs to be visually arresting and creative — and we’re looking for the shot with the X-factor. Entries can be shot on any device.
- Category prize: A Huawei nova 8 phone worth R10,999 and R15,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise.
- Judges: Sharon Armstrong, fashion director of Sunday Times Lifestyle, S Mag and The Edit; and Nwabisa Makunga, editor of the Sowetan.
DESIGN | Be it captivating architecture or a dramatically backlit leaf, we’re looking for a single shot that captures the beautiful patterns and textures of everyday life. The key is to make the most of the core elements of a photograph: light, form and texture. Entries can be shot on any device.
- Category prize: A Huawei nova Y60 phone worth R3,099 and R23,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise.
- Judge: Jamal Nxedlama, co-founder and creative director of Bubblegum Club, a cultural intelligence agency that helps brands and organisations understand and engage SA culture.
PORTRAIT | Capturing the character of a person in a single shot is what a good portrait photograph is all about. We’re looking for a single image that gives the viewer a deeper insight into your subject. Be it a studio shot, a candid photo or a self-portrait, we want to see pictures that evoke, arrest and inspire. Entries can be shot on any device and photographs should not contain any persons under the age of 18.
- Category prize: A Huawei nova Y60 phone worth R10,999 and R23,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise.
- Judge: Jodi Bieber, the acclaimed SA photographer and international award-winner whose work has been exhibited locally and internationally. Her photograph of Bibi Aisha from Afghanistan, which first appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2009, went on to win the World Press Photo Premier Award in 2010.
AFTER DARK | It all starts when the sun goes down. We’re looking for shots that capture the element of surprise, a hint of drama and a moment of fun. This is an opportunity to get creative and show us how the world and its people transform after dark. Entries can be shot on any device.
- Category prize: A Huawei nova 8 phone worth R10,999 and R15,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise.
- Judge: Johannesburg-born photojournalist Alon Skuy, chief photographer at the Sunday Times and the recipient of numerous local and international awards
PHONE PHOTOGRAPHY: STREET LIFE | The mobile phone is the perfect tool for street photography — light, easy to use and always with you. Great street photography is all about framing, imagination and an appreciation for the human condition. We’re looking for a single shot that captures anything from an authentic nightlife moment to chance encounters of all kinds. Only mobile-phone shots can be entered in this category.
- Category prize: A Huawei nova 9 phone worth R12,999 and R13,000 in cash, as well as Jägermeister merchandise.
- Judge: This category will be judged by a Jägermeister Meister … more to be revealed.
How to enter: please complete both steps
STEP ONE
Email your image or images to meisterphotos@arena.africa along with your name, surname, telephone number, ID number and the category in which you're entering each image.
Supply a caption for each image including background information: explain the circumstances surrounding the image and tell us briefly why you are entering it. Captions must also include the date and location of the image; the device the image was taken on; and any settings used to capture the image.
- The entry deadline is midnight on March 6 2022.
- You have to be over the age of 18 to enter.
- Images must have been shot on or after February 1 2021.
- You can enter up to three images per category.
- Images cannot be submitted into multiple categories.
- Images can be taken on any device apart from the “Phone Photography: Street Life” category, where images need to have been shot on a mobile phone.
- Your images will be disqualified if they contain a watermark or if you don’t own the copyright to the image.
- All images must be submitted in high-resolution JPG format with a file size of no more than 5MB each. Entrants may be asked to provide their original images in the full file size if they are chosen as finalists.
Terms and conditions apply — please review in full below.
STEP TWO
Please complete the following form after you have emailed your entries as directed in step one. Can't see the form? Click here.
Terms & conditions
1. General information
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the competition titled Sunday Times Sowetan Photo Meister Awards X Jägermeister (“the Competition”), organised by Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“the Organiser”), which is open for entries from February 13 2022 until midnight on March 6 2022.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to the Terms and Conditions set out below. Any violation or attempt to violate any of these Terms and Conditions will result in your immediate disqualification.
- The Organiser reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa.
2. Conditions of entry
- Any images taken on or after February 1 2021 may be submitted for entry. Images captured out of this time frame will be disqualified.
- All entries must be received by midnight on March 6 2022.
- There is no entry fee for this Competition.
- Images may be submitted into five categories: Fashion; Design; Portrait; After Dark; and Phone Photography: Street Life.
- Images can be taken on any device apart from the Phone Photography: Street Life category in which images must be taken on any mobile phone.
- Entrants must be over the age of 18.
- Entrants may submit up to three images per category.
- Entrants can enter all categories, but the same images cannot be entered into more than one category.
- Entrants may not submit any images of individuals under the age of 18.
- Entrants must provide their name, surname, ID number, email address and phone number when entering the Competition.
- Entrants must not submit images bearing any brand names or logos in such a way that it amounts to advertising or marketing.
- Entrants agree not to bring the Competition or the organisers into disrepute. Behaviour that causes damage to the reputation of the Competition, other Entrants, sponsors and/or any other parties affiliated with this Competition will result in the Entrant being disqualified.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
3. Image rights
- All images must be in the sole and exclusive ownership of the Entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.
- Entrants agree to grant the Organiser and Jägermeister a non-exclusive licence to reproduce, publish and exhibit images entered into the Competition.
- Entrants give permission for their images to be sent to the Competition judges to assist in the judging process.
4. File upload specifications, image manipulation and authenticity assurance
- All images must be submitted via email to meisterphotos@arena.africa.
- Images must be submitted in high-resolution JPG format with a file size of no more than 5MB each. Entrants may be asked to provide their original images in the full file size if they are chosen as finalists.
- Each image must be submitted with a caption that includes background information on the image and any motivation the Entrant had for submitting this image. Captions must also include the date and location of the image; the device the image was taken on; and any settings used to capture the image.
- All images that contain a watermark will be disqualified.
- Image manipulation of digital files (including HDR, focus stacking, cropping, noise reduction, dodging, burning, dust spot removal, sharpening, contrast, tone, and multiple exposure layering — provided that the images were all taken in the same session in the same location) is permitted.
- Images must not distort reality or have any items removed or inserted into the image.
- All images that the Organiser suspects have been tampered with, falsified or are found to be illegal or in breach of this section (4) may be disqualified.
- Images that cannot be authenticated or do not meet an acceptable quality, as determined by the Organiser at its sole discretion, may be disqualified from the Competition.
- It is the responsibility of all Entrants to ensure that the requirements set out in this section (4) are met. Failure to meet these requirements will result in immediate disqualification from the Competition with no notice given.
5. The judging process
- The images will be submitted to a panel of judges who will then select 25 finalists.
- The judges' decisions are final.
- The 25 finalists' images will then be published in the Sunday Times and Sowetan newspapers, and on TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, for the public to vote for the five winners (one winner per category).
- A curated photographic exhibition will be held where all finalists' photographs will be displayed. The winners will be announced at this event.
6. The prizes
- The prizes in the Competition are: Fashion category: a Huawei Nova 8 phone, R15,000 in cash and Jägermeister merchandise; Design category: a Huawei Nova Y60 phone, R23,000 in cash, and Jägermeister merchandise; Portrait category: a Huawei Nova Y60 phone, R23,000 in cash, and Jägermeister merchandise; After Dark category: a Huawei Nova 8 phone, R15,000 in cash, and Jägermeister merchandise; Phone Photography: Street Life category: a Huawei Nova 9 phone, R13,000 in cash, and Jägermeister merchandise.
- Prizes are not transferable and can only be issued in the winner's name.
- Prizes may not be exchanged for cash.
7. Ethical requirements
- The Organiser respects the rights of nature and the laws of the Republic of South Africa. Therefore, any and all breaches of the laws of the Republic of South Africa may be grounds for disqualification.
- Entrants take full responsibility for ensuring that they adhere to the laws of the Republic of South Africa when capturing their images. This includes, but is not limited to, obtaining the necessary permissions to display their images in the Competition and/or obtaining the necessary permission to access the land on which these images are taken on. The Organiser accepts no responsibility for those Entrants who fail to comply with this clause.
- Entrants have the responsibility of ensuring that the images they submit were obtained ethically. This includes respect for nature, habitat, animals, and personal property. Any entrant who has destroyed private property or habitat in an attempt to capture an image will be disqualified from the Competition.
8. Disqualification
- The Organiser reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any stage for any reason. These reasons may include, but are not limited to, misuse or theft of intellectual property, unethical treatment of animals, dishonest and/or abusive behaviour, and contravention of any laws.
- Entrants may be disqualified by the Organiser if they have violated one or more of the clauses in the Terms and Conditions.
- In the event of disqualification, an Entrant is no longer entitled to any prizes or compensation.
- A decision on disqualification is final and no negotiation will be entered into with any Entrant.
- The Organiser reserves the right to waive a breach of the Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion after considering each case in question.
9. Personal data
- Entrants' personal information submitted as part of their entries (including their names, surnames, ID numbers, email addresses and phone numbers) is stored safely by the Organiser only for the purposes and duration of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties unless Entrants' have opted in to allow such sharing.