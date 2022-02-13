ES | Gina Jeanz pays tribute to SA sounds in debut album 'Lucid Theory'

The artwork of the album sees the singer wearing a suit of armour – an expression of her triumph over self-doubt

There’s a contemplative albeit optimistic feeling that permeates through the song Overstimulated. It's the opening track on Namibian electronic music producer Gina Jeanz’s debut album, Lucid Theory, and it starts with a gently billowing vocal flow, soon disrupted by a seismic beat drop, commanding the listener’s attention.



It’s a moment the artist describes as "being like a Phoenix rising from the ashes". It's the perfect foundation on which to build the narrative of the personal experiences that are the building blocks of this body of work. ..