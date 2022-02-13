ES | Gina Jeanz pays tribute to SA sounds in debut album 'Lucid Theory'
The artwork of the album sees the singer wearing a suit of armour – an expression of her triumph over self-doubt
13 February 2022 - 00:00
There’s a contemplative albeit optimistic feeling that permeates through the song Overstimulated. It's the opening track on Namibian electronic music producer Gina Jeanz’s debut album, Lucid Theory, and it starts with a gently billowing vocal flow, soon disrupted by a seismic beat drop, commanding the listener’s attention.
It’s a moment the artist describes as "being like a Phoenix rising from the ashes". It's the perfect foundation on which to build the narrative of the personal experiences that are the building blocks of this body of work. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.