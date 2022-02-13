A-Listers

IN PICS | Sassy sequins, glam gals and plenty of perfume

A heavy downpour and a headliner no-show would’ve put the dampener on any other do, but despite the rain and the absence of Thuli Phongolo on the decks the Brutal Fruit You Belong fragrance launch last Saturday set the bar for what a memorable occasion should be.



Think a bouquet of glam girls (not the usual suspects) in a dreamy setting with delicious food and a line-up strong on perfumed power...