Lifestyle

Hot Lunch

‘My father is the godfather of black classical music’: conductor Kutlwano Masote

Aspasia Karras speaks to the cellist about his family’s extraordinary musical legacy and his hope for classical music in SA

13 February 2022 - 00:00

I first saw Kutlwano Masote in his natural habitat on stage at the Johannesburg City Hall.

He was conducting an orchestra that was playing a sublime composition of his own devising at a gala dinner celebrating Masedi and Kgomotso Molosiwa’s Blue Blazer initiative (where they give kudos to African excellence)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How Thabsie ditched the Covid pyjamas, made it big on social media Lifestyle
  2. 'Toxic masculinity is the problem': Siv Ngesi on how pole dancing can liberate ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Terry Pheto dishes on surviving lockdown, 'retiring' as an actress and ... Lifestyle
  4. 'I'm not going to stop fashion and start dancing in a club': Gert-Johan Coetzee Lifestyle

Most read

  1. How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways Lifestyle
  2. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  3. WIN A BURSARY | Critical thinking skills will set your teen up for success Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022