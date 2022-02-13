Hot Lunch

‘My father is the godfather of black classical music’: conductor Kutlwano Masote

Aspasia Karras speaks to the cellist about his family’s extraordinary musical legacy and his hope for classical music in SA

I first saw Kutlwano Masote in his natural habitat on stage at the Johannesburg City Hall.



He was conducting an orchestra that was playing a sublime composition of his own devising at a gala dinner celebrating Masedi and Kgomotso Molosiwa’s Blue Blazer initiative (where they give kudos to African excellence)...