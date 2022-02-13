Hot Lunch
‘My father is the godfather of black classical music’: conductor Kutlwano Masote
Aspasia Karras speaks to the cellist about his family’s extraordinary musical legacy and his hope for classical music in SA
13 February 2022 - 00:00
I first saw Kutlwano Masote in his natural habitat on stage at the Johannesburg City Hall.
He was conducting an orchestra that was playing a sublime composition of his own devising at a gala dinner celebrating Masedi and Kgomotso Molosiwa’s Blue Blazer initiative (where they give kudos to African excellence)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.