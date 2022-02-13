Photographer says the story of Rwanda's genocide 'belongs to us all'

It challenges our very understanding of humanity, says Barry Salzman, and we have a collective responsibility to tell it and retell it in any way we can

IS IT MY STORY TO TELL?



I have questioned myself, and been challenged by others, about whether I have a claim to the genocide in Rwanda. I have thought about that question a lot, and am emphatic that it is indeed my story to tell. Even more so, it is a story that belongs to us all, and we have a duty to never stop telling it. This is why...