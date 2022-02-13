SA's Fridas & Diegos: art couples share how creativity fans the flames of love
Local art-world power couples talk about what brought them together — and what keeps them creating side by side
13 February 2022 - 00:03
Unbridled passion, limitless creativity and uncapped desires: of course, these attributes could be used to describe your relationship, but they're also descriptors of love stories between some of the world’s most talented artists.
Beginning as a teacher-student relationship that bloomed into marriage, the relationship of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera was based on a shared love of painting and a mutual respect for each other’s creative works. Rivera repeatedly mentioned that his wife was the more talented artist of the pair...
