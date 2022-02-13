Opinion

What the world needs now is love, and a woke Cupid for modern times

That chubby, white, weapon-wielding baby was invented by the Romans in a violent and backward time. It’s definitely time for an update

The classic depiction of Cupid is that of a chubby white male, presumably hetero, child brandishing a deadly weapon. This is the Cupid we know — the harbinger of love who brings the magical message of lasting infatuation instantaneously achieved and not the truthful message of a committed relationship requiring hard work and compromise to see out the week. This version of Cupid is outdated, mildly offensive and grossly misleading. It’s a fantastical creation miraculously conceived in fantastical times which, if the records are to be believed, were fantastic to live in until everything came crumbling down.



In a sense, we’re still living among the rubble of that tragic downfall, making the best of what we have, trying to live in the here and now — the world of science and fact. It’s only natural that the icons of antiquity should conform to what we know today is possible physically and likely physiologically. All of that said, starting with Cupid’s gender, a sudden sex change of a public figure, as has been proven several times of late, is still too big of a shock for most in society to take. Best to ease everyone in and call on another creature of myth to show the way. Elves, like unicorns, are gender neutral and as we’re already up in the air, turning the young tyke into a delicate, androgenous and peaceable elf could be as easy as adding pointy ears...