Movie Review

Worst acting in big-screen memory: 'Death on the Nile' is a dud

It's all an overindulgent, glaringly artificial, colonial-era fantasy

Five years after his over-the-top, star-studded Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express proved a box-office hit, Kenneth Branagh again dons his preposterous moustache and polishes off his absurdly terrible Belgian accent for a second outing as Hercule Poirot in an equally over-the-top, star-studded and heavily CGI-ed version of Death on the Nile.



It was supposed to land in 2019, but thanks to accusations of sexual misconduct against one of it’s stars, Armie Hammer, the release was delayed before Branagh and Disney decided it would be too costly and time consuming to replace Hammer. He remains in the film...