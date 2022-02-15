Naomi Campbell gives fans a glimpse of baby daughter, denies she adopted the tot

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has confirmed that her daughter wasn’t adopted and is in fact her child as she revealed the tot’s face for the first time since her birth.

Last year, the 51-year-old British model announced she had welcomed her “beautiful little blessing” on her Instagram page.

Campbell posted a sweet image showing her holding the tot’s feet and alongside it, a short message that said, “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Now nine months later, the supermodel shared more details surrounding her baby’s birth and her feelings on parenthood in an interview with British Vogue. She also shared images from the photo shoot with her 12.1-million followers on Instagram.