Naomi Campbell gives fans a glimpse of baby daughter, denies she adopted the tot
The supermodel revealed she was a mother in May 2021
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has confirmed that her daughter wasn’t adopted and is in fact her child as she revealed the tot’s face for the first time since her birth.
Last year, the 51-year-old British model announced she had welcomed her “beautiful little blessing” on her Instagram page.
Campbell posted a sweet image showing her holding the tot’s feet and alongside it, a short message that said, “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”
Now nine months later, the supermodel shared more details surrounding her baby’s birth and her feelings on parenthood in an interview with British Vogue. She also shared images from the photo shoot with her 12.1-million followers on Instagram.
Campbell quashed speculation that her daughter was adopted but refused to share more details, saving these details for her book.
According to the publication, the star also opted to keep her baby’s name private and revealed that only a handful of people knew she was having her.
While Campbell remained coy on the baby’s birth or name, she did share details on the tot’s nature, describing her as a “good girl”, who hardly cries and laughs a lot.
She again described her baby as “the biggest blessing I could ever imagine” and the best thing she’s ever done.
Campbell and her daughter grace the magazine’s cover for its March 2022 edition.
