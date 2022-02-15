Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell gives fans a glimpse of baby daughter, denies she adopted the tot

The supermodel revealed she was a mother in May 2021

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
15 February 2022 - 09:12
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed her daughter's face for the first time, and she's adorable. File image.
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed her daughter's face for the first time, and she's adorable. File image.
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has confirmed that her daughter wasn’t adopted and is in fact her child as she revealed the tot’s face for the first time since her birth.

Last year, the 51-year-old British model announced she had welcomed her “beautiful little blessing” on her Instagram page. 

Campbell posted a sweet image showing her holding the tot’s feet and alongside it, a short message that said, “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Now nine months later, the supermodel shared more details surrounding her baby’s birth and her feelings on parenthood in an interview with British Vogue. She also shared images from the photo shoot with her 12.1-million followers on Instagram.

Campbell quashed speculation that her daughter was adopted but refused to share more details, saving these details for her book.

According to the publication, the star also opted to keep her baby’s name private and revealed that only a handful of people knew she was having her. 

While Campbell remained coy on the baby’s birth or name, she did share details on the tot’s nature, describing her as a “good girl”, who hardly cries and laughs a lot. 

She again described her baby as “the biggest blessing I could ever imagine” and the best thing she’s ever done. 

Campbell and her daughter grace the magazine’s cover for its March 2022 edition.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

‘Please name her Thandolwethu’ - Mzansi congratulates Naomi Campbell on becoming a mom

"Naomi Campbell having a baby is the best kept secret of 2021"
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

IN MEMES | Rihanna's pregnancy news leaves the net chaotic with mixed reactions

RiRi and her baby bump landed on almost every WhatsApp status, Twitter TL and IG stories as the world celebrated or lamented her pregnancy.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome baby boy but are yet to announce name

The couple welcomed their second child on February 2.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Checkers jumps on the ‘Tinder Swindler’ bandwagon for Valentine’s Day, ... Lifestyle
  3. No garden, no problem: Your guide to growing edibles in containers Home & Gardening
  4. You'll fall in love with an air fryer, thanks to J’Something Food
  5. ASPASIA KARRAS | Putin's long, white table is a buffet feast for the world's ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022