Andrew, accuser settle lawsuit but ‘no way back’ for embattled British prince

Prince Andrew’s decision to settle a claim that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl decades ago may bring an end to his legal difficulties, but the damage done to his reputation means he is unlikely to ever play a role in public life again.

The settlement by the 61-year-old Duke of York includes an undisclosed payment to Virginia Giuffre, a woman who had accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. The settlement, revealed on Tuesday in a Manhattan court filing, said he had never intended to malign her character.

That marked a stunning reversal after his lawyers previously accused Giuffre of seeking a payday with a “baseless” lawsuit, a strategy that drew condemnation from women’s rights groups. Andrew had said as recently as late January he wanted the case to be heard before a US jury.

Royal biographers and commentators said after the settlement Andrew would likely not be able to resume a public role, while Britons who spoke to Reuters said the case had done huge damage to the entire royal family.

Insurance worker Anthony Joho, 21, said the allegations had shredded the mystique of a family that is supposed to represent the nation.